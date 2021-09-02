Active COVID cases hit five-month high in Chatham-Kent

As active COVID-19 cases in Chatham-Kent surge to a five-month high, medical officer of health Dr. David Colby continues his vaccine push.

Chatham-Kent was up to 76 active cases Thursday, its highest total since April 2.

“This is the consequence of the hyper-transmissible Delta variant moving through predominantly unvaccinated populations,” Colby said. “For weeks, I’ve been saying this is happening. We need to increase our vaccination rate in order to avert this, and guess what? It’s here.”

The Chatham-Kent public health unit reported 25 new cases – the highest single-day total since March 18 – and seven resolved cases. The cumulative total rose to 2,070 cases.

“This, although very disturbing – I hate to see our numbers this high – is being paralleled in many other health units across Ontario. This is the fourth wave that we’ve been warning about for quite a while,” Colby said on a conference call with media.

Since July 1, 82.9 per cent of reported cases in Chatham-Kent have been in people who aren’t fully vaccinated, according to the public health unit. Fully vaccinated residents account for 7.9 per cent of cases, while the vaccination status is unknown for 9.3 per cent.

Colby hopes the province’s new vaccine passport will motivate more people to get vaccinated.

“I think that this will be the last push that many people need, that if they want to travel or go to the gym or go to dine indoors in restaurants they’re going to have to take this step,” he said. “There’s a lot of public support for this program.”

Premier Doug Ford announced the vaccine certificate Wednesday, the same day a record 360 people visited a pop-up vaccination clinic at the Chatham hospital. Most were from the general public.