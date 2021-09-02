Active COVID cases hit five-month high in Chatham-Kent
As active COVID-19 cases in Chatham-Kent surge to a five-month high, medical officer of health Dr. David Colby continues his vaccine push.
Chatham-Kent was up to 76 active cases Thursday, its highest total since April 2.
“This is the consequence of the hyper-transmissible Delta variant moving through predominantly unvaccinated populations,” Colby said. “For weeks, I’ve been saying this is happening. We need to increase our vaccination rate in order to avert this, and guess what? It’s here.”
The Chatham-Kent public health unit reported 25 new cases – the highest single-day total since March 18 – and seven resolved cases. The cumulative total rose to 2,070 cases.
“This, although very disturbing – I hate to see our numbers this high – is being paralleled in many other health units across Ontario. This is the fourth wave that we’ve been warning about for quite a while,” Colby said on a conference call with media.
Since July 1, 82.9 per cent of reported cases in Chatham-Kent have been in people who aren’t fully vaccinated, according to the public health unit. Fully vaccinated residents account for 7.9 per cent of cases, while the vaccination status is unknown for 9.3 per cent.
Colby hopes the province’s new vaccine passport will motivate more people to get vaccinated.
“I think that this will be the last push that many people need, that if they want to travel or go to the gym or go to dine indoors in restaurants they’re going to have to take this step,” he said. “There’s a lot of public support for this program.”
Premier Doug Ford announced the vaccine certificate Wednesday, the same day a record 360 people visited a pop-up vaccination clinic at the Chatham hospital. Most were from the general public.
“We’ve never had a pop-up clinic like that. I don’t think it was coincidental. … I’m looking forward to a real jump in demand for vaccination in Chatham-Kent and getting our numbers up,” Colby said.
The Chatham hospital had eight COVID-19 patients from Chatham-Kent on Thursday morning. None were fully vaccinated. Their average age was 55.4 years old and two were in the intensive care unit.
“We’ve got a situation where the majority of cases and the entirety of the sickest cases are unvaccinated,” Colby said. “We know that vaccination works. This is not a controversy. We know that vaccination is safe. That’s no longer a controversy.
“People can’t just say, ‘Well, it’s unproven,’ or, ‘I don’t know.’ We know!”
Ontario’s COVID-19 science table said Wednesday that 85 per cent of the eligible population needs to be vaccinated to avoid another lockdown this fall.
“Who wants that? Nobody,” Colby said. “Again, I say this week after week: It’s time to realize that this is the right and smart thing to do for all concerned and we need everybody to roll up their sleeve.”
As of Thursday morning, 80 per cent of Chatham-Kent residents 18 and older have received at least one dose and 73 per cent are fully vaccinated. If 12- to 17-year-olds are included, then 78 per cent of eligible residents have received at least one dose and 72 per cent have received two.
When asked for their vaccination status, 87 per cent of Chatham-Kent Health Alliance staff who replied said they’re fully vaccinated, spokesperson Fannie Vavoulis said. Fourteen per cent of staff did not respond.
“I had certainly hoped that the percentage would be higher,” said health alliance president and CEO Lori Marshall, who is also “very proud” their vaccination rate is higher than Chatham-Kent’s general population.
The public health unit has pop-up clinics scheduled for nine secondary schools in September: Tilbury on Sept. 9, McGregor on Sept. 10, Pain Court on Sept. 13, Ursuline on Sept. 15, Ridgetown on Sept. 17, Blenheim on Sept. 21, Lambton-Kent on Sept. 22, Chatham-Kent on Sept. 23 and Wallaceburg on Sept. 24.
The clinics are for students and families from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. and to the public from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., except for Ridgetown, Chatham-Kent and Wallaceburg, where the clinics are for students and families from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and for the public from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Walk-ins are welcome at all pop-up clinics. Appointments can also be booked online at getyourshotck.ca.