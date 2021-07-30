Active COVID-19 cases reach nine-week high in Chatham-Kent

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Four new cases were reported by the Chatham-Kent public health unit and none were resolved as active cases reached their highest total since May 26.

There were six active cases July 23, so the total more than tripled in one week.

Dr. David Colby, Chatham-Kent’s medical officer of health, continues to urge people to roll up their sleeves.

“We’re just trying to encourage people to do what needs to be done to sink this pandemic. We know that vaccination is the way to do that,” he said.

He doesn’t want Chatham-Kent to have the same problems as Grey Bruce, which was declared a Delta variant hot spot with more than 200 active cases earlier this month. The total was down to 69 after Grey Bruce health officials vaccinated approximately 70,000 people in the last four weeks.

“We’re hoping to prevent this from happening,” Colby said. “I have no doubt that if our numbers started skyrocketing here, that people would be more motivated to get vaccinated. But why wait for fall? Let’s get vaccinated now before this happens.”

Colby said he remains concerned about the vaccination rates in long-term care homes and retirement homes. Chatham-Kent is still lagging well behind the rest of the province.

In Ontario, 93 per cent of long-term care home staff have received at least one dose and 90 per cent are fully vaccinated, said Ministry of Long-Term Care spokesperson Mark Nesbitt. He didn’t have the numbers for retirement homes.

In Chatham-Kent, approximately 70 per cent of staff at long-term care and retirement homes have received at least one dose, said public health spokesperson Jeff Moco.