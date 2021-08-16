Active COVID-19 cases on the upswing in Chatham-Kent
The number of active COVID-19 cases in Chatham-Kent has nearly quadrupled in less than a week.
The local public health unit reported 27 active cases Monday, up from seven active cases only six days earlier.
The total is Chatham-Kent’s highest since May 21, when there were 35 active cases, including 10 local patients at Chatham-Kent Health Alliance’s Chatham hospital.
On Monday morning, two people – both Chatham-Kent residents – were in the Chatham hospital with COVID-19.
The public health unit reported 14 new cases and five resolved cases in its first update since Friday. No new deaths or outbreaks were reported.
“I would like to see a lot more people vaccinated. A lot more,” said Dr. David Colby, Chatham-Kent’s medical officer of health.
Herd immunity can be achieved through vaccination and infection, making it more difficult for the virus to spread, Colby said. People are generally immune for months after catching COVID-19 while reinfection is rare.
Scientists now say 90 to 92 per cent of the total population, including children, need resistance for a community to have herd immunity, he said.
“There’s no health unit in Ontario that can even approach that. I’m very worried,” he said. “I’m very worried that another wave is coming and the harbinger of that is the recent rise in provincial numbers.”
The silver lining in Chatham-Kent’s COVID-19 cases is that the public health unit can almost always find the source of infection, he said.
“It’s the unlinked cases that really scare me, where we get a case with no idea where the acquisition was from. We’re still having almost none of those in Chatham-Kent,” Colby said. “We’re able to figure out and contract trace and get people proactively isolated, so I’m not worried about our ability to manage the cases that we have, but motivating people to be vaccinated remains a very difficult area.
“I think we’ve got many of the people that want to be vaccinated, vaccinated already, so it’s just a question of boosting. Our numbers are inching up, but I would like to see a lot more.
“We’ve got excellent evidence that the vaccines are safe and effective. Almost all the cases that we see across Ontario are in unvaccinated people and that really should be the message to the public out there.”
Seventy-eight per cent of Chatham-Kent residents 18 and older have received at least one dose and 71 per cent have received two. If 12- to 17-year-olds are included, then 76 per cent of eligible residents have received at least one dose and 69 per cent are fully vaccinated with two.
As of Monday morning, 133,503 doses have been administered in Chatham-Kent, with 71,218 people receiving at least one dose and 64,480 people fully vaccinated.
“For diseases that are really contagious – and I would say that COVID-19 and all its variants fall into that category, but Delta in particular (is) very, very transmissible – you need very high levels of immunity,” Colby said. “The most contagious disease is measles, as an aside. It is so contagious that if there’s an active case that’s in a room for a few minutes and they leave and a susceptible person comes in three hours later, they’ve got about a 50 per cent chance of getting infected. That’s contagious.
“We’re not quite there with Delta, but it’s still very, very close to the top of the list of the most contagious diseases. We really would love to see that situation where there’s no place for the virus to go and that’s herd immunity.”