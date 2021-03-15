Active COVID-19 cases keep climbing in Chatham-Kent
Chatham-Kent’s number of active COVID-19 cases was up Monday to 71, the region’s highest total in a month.
The Chatham-Kent public health unit reported 21 new cases and 11 resolved cases in its first update since Friday.
The cumulative total rose to 1,438 cases, including 1,358 resolved cases.
No new outbreaks or deaths were reported. Two Chatham-Kent residents were hospitalized.
“Most of the cases that we have seen, the vast majority since the outset of the pandemic, are not travel-related,” said Dr. David Colby, Chatham-Kent’s medical officer of health. “They are associated with close contact, whether that’s at work or in social and family settings.
“We really need to emphasize that physical distancing and forestalling gatherings until such times as we have herd immunity.”
Chatham-Kent was still at three active outbreaks. Copper Terrace long-term care home in Chatham had one staff member who’s tested positive. The Chatham-Kent Health Alliance’s two outbreaks at the Chatham hospital combined for six cases after a new one was reported in the lab services department.
Three new cases were reported in schools.
Georges P. Vanier elementary school in Chatham had one case in a student who’s not currently attending school. The public health unit determined there’s no impact to the school, so no students or staff were dismissed.
Wallaceburg District secondary school was up to four cases – three in students and one in a staff member – after two more student cases were confirmed. Public health said the newest cases did not impact the school.
One cohort at Chatham Christian high school will continue with remote learning until March 22 because of one student case.
A.A. Wright public school in Wallaceburg, St. Anne elementary school in Blenheim and Sainte-Marie elementary school in Chatham also had one active student case apiece.
Two schools in the Sarnia-Lambton region – North Lambton secondary school in Forest and Brooke Central public school in Alvinston – are closed because of their rising COVID-19 caseloads.
The Lambton public health unit, which went into lockdown Monday, had 175 active cases. Windsor-Essex had 292.
As border communities, Sarnia and Windsor face challenges that Chatham-Kent doesn’t, Colby said. Although land borders are closed to most people, there’s still “hundreds if not thousands” of essential workers crossing daily in our neighbouring regions, he said.
“I don’t think anybody would be surprised by the number of cases in the United States, including Michigan,” Colby said. “I think that reality has been very difficult for these communities to have to deal with. The closer you are to the border, the more that’s going to affect you.”
In Chatham-Kent, 48 of the 71 active cases were tied to close contact with other cases, 12 had information pending, seven had an unknown cause, three were from the institutional outbreaks and one was from a workplace outbreak in another region.