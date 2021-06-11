Active COVID-19 cases holding steady in Chatham-Kent
No new COVID-19 cases were reported Friday in Chatham-Kent, which had only seven new cases in the past week.
Article content
No new COVID-19 cases were reported Friday in Chatham-Kent, which had only seven new cases in the past week.
The number of active cases held steady at 14 for the third consecutive day.
Active COVID-19 cases holding steady in Chatham-Kent Back to video
The daily total of active cases has been in the teens for more than two weeks. It last reached single digits in mid-October.
Chatham-Kent’s cumulative total of 1,872 cases included 1,841 that have been resolved. Seventeen residents have died, including two in the past week.
As of Friday morning, an estimated 65 per cent of Chatham-Kent residents 12 and older had received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 11 per cent were fully vaccinated with two doses.
There were 71,359 total doses administered in Chatham-Kent, with 61,362 residents having at least one dose and 11,006 with two doses.
Chatham-Kent’s medical officer of health, Dr. David Colby, lauded the public health staff on a conference call with media this week.
Advertisement
Article content
“I’m just astonished by what they’ve been able to deliver, and so cheerfully,” he said. “They’re willing workhorses, they never complain and I’m very lucky to have a staff like I have.”
The vaccination team also includes Chatham-Kent paramedics and hospital staff. Colby praised their work during the pandemic as well.
“The health system has come together like never before. There is no place that I could hold up as a better example than Chatham-Kent,” he said.
Four COVID-19 patients – all Chatham-Kent residents – were in the Chatham-Kent Health Alliance’s Chatham hospital Friday. Almost one month ago on May 13, the hospital had a record 17 patients with COVID-19.
“The total number of people needing hospital care has been falling considerably,” Colby said.
Three COVID-19 patients were in the medicine unit and one was in the intensive care unit. Five of 10 ICU beds were occupied while occupancy in the medicine, surgical and critical care units was 76.6 per cent.