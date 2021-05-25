Active COVID-19 cases finally falling in Chatham-Kent
Chatham-Kent was down to 20 active COVID-19 cases Wednesday, its lowest total since early March.
The daily total had been in the 30s for five weeks before finally falling to 24 on Tuesday.
“After being stuck in the 30s for so long, it feels wonderful to see the number drop,” said Dr. David Colby, Chatham-Kent’s medical officer of health. “It is difficult to determine the relative contribution of lockdown versus vaccination, but I am good with it.”
The last time Chatham-Kent had fewer than 20 active cases was back on March 5 with 11 active cases.
One new case and five resolved cases were reported Wednesday by the Chatham-Kent public health unit. On Tuesday, three new cases and 14 resolved cases were reported in the health unit’s first statistical update since Friday.
Holiday get-togethers have often led to a rise in new cases. Colby is crossing his fingers it won’t happen again after the Victoria Day weekend.
“I hope we won’t see a surge, but we’ll know in a couple of weeks,” he said.
As of Wednesday morning, 51,190 doses of vaccine had been administered in Chatham-Kent, with 49,178 Chatham-Kent residents receiving at least one dose.
“(We’re) continuing to vaccinate a lot this week,” Colby said.
Approximately 52 per cent of Chatham-Kent residents 12 and older have received at least one dose, according to the public health unit.
“The U.K. (United Kingdom) turned the corner after they got over 40 per cent vaccinated with a first dose,” Colby said. “As we have passed that, I am hoping good winds and fair weather for the rest of the voyage.”
No new outbreaks or deaths were reported Wednesday in Chatham-Kent.
Two outbreaks were active. The medicine unit outbreak at the Chatham-Kent Health Alliance’s Chatham hospital had 10 cases, including four active, and a workplace outbreak had no active cases in Chatham-Kent residents.
Chatham-Kent’s cumulative total of 1,850 cases included 1,816 that were resolved.
The Chatham hospital had eight COVID-19 patients. All were Chatham-Kent residents. Three were in the intensive care unit and five were in the medicine unit.
Three ICU patients, including one with COVID-19, were on ventilators.
Nine of 10 ICU beds were occupied, while occupancy was 89.4 per cent in the medicine, surgical and critical care units. The hospital had no transfer patients.
Walpole Island First Nation had three active cases. Its cumulative total was 155 cases.
Walpole Island’s council announced Tuesday the closure of Bkejwanong Kinomaagewgamig and Anishinaabeg Kinomaagewgamig schools has been extended indefinitely. The schools will reopen when Chief Charles Sampson and council decide it is safe, interim director of lifelong learning Donovan Jacobs said in a statement.