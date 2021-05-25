Active COVID-19 cases finally falling in Chatham-Kent

Chatham-Kent was down to 20 active COVID-19 cases Wednesday, its lowest total since early March.

Chatham-Kent was down to 20 active COVID-19 cases Wednesday, its lowest total since early March.

The daily total had been in the 30s for five weeks before finally falling to 24 on Tuesday.

“After being stuck in the 30s for so long, it feels wonderful to see the number drop,” said Dr. David Colby, Chatham-Kent’s medical officer of health. “It is difficult to determine the relative contribution of lockdown versus vaccination, but I am good with it.”

The last time Chatham-Kent had fewer than 20 active cases was back on March 5 with 11 active cases.

One new case and five resolved cases were reported Wednesday by the Chatham-Kent public health unit. On Tuesday, three new cases and 14 resolved cases were reported in the health unit’s first statistical update since Friday.

Holiday get-togethers have often led to a rise in new cases. Colby is crossing his fingers it won’t happen again after the Victoria Day weekend.