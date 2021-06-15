Active COVID-19 cases fall to single digits in Chatham-Kent
Chatham-Kent was down to six active COVID-19 cases Tuesday for its lowest total in almost eight months.
It was the region’s fewest active cases since there were three on Oct. 19.
The cumulative total reported by the Chatham-Kent public health unit has grown by only one case, to 1,872, in the past week.
No new deaths or outbreaks were reported Tuesday. Two Chatham-Kent residents were hospitalized.
While cases continue to fall, vaccine delivery remains strong. An estimated 66 per cent of Chatham-Kent residents 12 and older had received at least one dose and an estimated 15 per cent had two doses.
A community vaccination clinic will be held Thursday at Wilson Hall at the University of Guelph’s Ridgetown campus at 120 Main St. E. starting at 9 a.m.
The Moderna vaccine will be administered to anyone eligible who is at least 18 years old.
Walk-ins are welcome, but people are encouraged to book an appointment by calling 519-354-0070 ext. 614. Anyone seeking a second dose should call to ensure they’re eligible.
The clinic will be delivered through a partnership between the Chatham-Kent Community Health Centres, the Tilbury District Family Health Team, the Chatham-Kent Family Health Team, the Thamesview Family Health Team, Medavie EMS Ontario and the Chatham-Kent Ontario Health Team, with support from the public health unit.
“Medication doesn’t work if you don’t take it. An unused vaccination sitting on the shelf is no different,” Dr. Vishal Chawla, Chatham-Kent’s primary care lead for the local vaccination rollout, said in a statement.
“Vaccination is our ticket out of this pandemic. I am getting vaccinated because vaccines are one of the most impactful health interventions in the history of medicine.”
As of Tuesday morning, 76,205 doses had been administered in Chatham-Kent, with 62,434 residents receiving at least one dose and 14,684 receiving two doses.
The public health unit has issued a reminder that its vaccination clinics are not open to walk-ins unless noted otherwise.
People can book appointments by going online at Getyourshotck.ca or by calling 519-351-1010 to leave a message. Many messages are left, so it may take up to seven business days for a return call.