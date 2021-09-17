Active COVID-19 cases dip overall in Chatham-Kent, but cases rising among local students

There were slightly more resolved COVID-19 cases reported by Chatham-Kent Public Health on Friday than new cases, but cases are growing among students.

There were slightly more resolved COVID-19 cases reported by Chatham-Kent public health on Friday than new cases, but infections are growing among students.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

A total of 19 recoveries were confirmed as of Friday morning, more than offsetting the 17 new cases and dropping the number of active cases from 115 to 113.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Active COVID-19 cases dip overall in Chatham-Kent, but cases rising among local students Back to video

The number of COVID cases in Chatham-Kent schools, however, continues to grow.

The Lambton Kent District school board website reported Friday there are single cases in students at Dresden Area Central school, A.A. Wright public school in Wallaceburg, Queen Elizabeth II public school in Chatham, and Tilbury District high school. There is also now two cases in students at Chatham-Kent secondary school in Chatham.

There are also confirmed cases in two students at Tecumseh, Victor Lauriston and McNaughton Avenue public schools in Chatham, as well as John McGregor secondary school in Chatham.

All of these public schools remain open.

The St. Clair Catholic District school board website reports confirmed COVID-19 cases in two students at Monsignor Uyen Catholic school in Chatham, but that school remains open. There is also a confirmed case with a student at Chatham’s St. Angela Merici Catholic School, which has closed two classes. A single student case also remains at St. Anne Catholic school in Blenheim, which has closed one class.

There are 16 patients hospitalized at the Chatham-Kent Health Alliance, unchanged from Thursday.

The cumulative total of confirmed cases in Chatham-Kent since the pandemic began sits at 2,286, with 2,156 cases reported as resolved.