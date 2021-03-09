Active COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Chatham-Kent
Chatham-Kent was up to 34 active COVID-19 cases Tuesday, its most in almost three weeks.
Nine new cases were confirmed and none were resolved as the cumulative total rose to 1,383 cases.
No new outbreaks were reported by the Chatham-Kent public health unit.
There were already two active outbreaks, both at the Chatham-Kent Health Alliance’s Chatham hospital. The lab services department had three cases and the dialysis unit had two cases.
Two Chatham-Kent residents were in the Chatham hospital with COVID-19.
The 34 active cases were Chatham-Kent’s most since there were 38 on Feb. 17.
The Lambton public health unit had 141 active cases, one more than Middlesex-London. Southwestern had 44 and Windsor-Essex had 254.
Chatham’s vaccination clinic reopened Tuesday at the John D. Bradley Convention Centre after a shipment was received Monday. The clinic had closed Friday when its previous supply ran out.
The clinic is now booking appointments for First Nations, Inuit, Métis and urban Indigenous people who are at least 16 years old and for their immediate household members.
Adult recipients of chronic home care, high-priority health care workers and people who will be at least 80 years old in 2021 can now also book appointments.
Residents, staff and essential caregivers from congregate care settings for seniors are still eligible to make appointments. So are alternative-level-of-care patients in hospitals and health care workers ranked as highest priority and very high priority.
They can call 519-351-1010 from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and leave a message. Calls will be returned daily from 8:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Vaccinations at the clinic are by appointment only. Walk-ins are not allowed.
Two outreach clinics are also planned for First Nations, Inuit, Métis and urban Indigenous people who are at least 18 years old. A lack of capacity means household members aren’t being booked at these clinics.
Spots are still available for Wednesday, March 17, at the Chatham-Kent Community Health Centre at 808 Dufferin Ave. in Wallaceburg. But the clinic is already full for Tuesday, March 16, at Ska:Na Family Learning Centre at 67 Adelaide St. S. in Chatham. To register for an outreach clinic, call or text 226-627-7820 or email info@skanaflc.com. Registration ends Friday.
Two Chatham-Kent schools – St. Anne elementary school in Blenheim and Wallaceburg District secondary school – had one active COVID-19 case apiece.
Walpole Island First Nation had four active cases.
Bkejwanong Kinomaagewgamig and Anishinaabeg Kinomaagewgamig students are still scheduled to resume in-person classes March 17. They’re currently taking at-home lessons because one student at Bkejwanong Kinomaagewgamig has tested positive. A family member who also attends the school is self-isolating as well.
There’s no known or suspected transmission of COVID-19 within the schools, Walpole Island director of operations James Jenkins said.