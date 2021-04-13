Chatham-Kent was down to 43 active cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

Article content

The number of active COVID-19 cases has fallen in seven of the last eight daily reports from the Chatham-Kent public health unit.

That trend continued Tuesday when the total dropped again to 43 active cases.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Active COVID-19 cases continue to fall in Chatham-Kent Back to video

The public health unit reported five new cases and seven resolved cases.

There were no new outbreaks or deaths. No Chatham-Kent residents were hospitalized.

Chatham-Kent’s cumulative total was up to 1,694 cases, including 1,638 resolved cases.

Thirteen Chatham-Kent residents have died of COVID-19 during the pandemic. Three from Walpole Island First Nation have also died.

Walpole Island had six active cases Tuesday.

Chatham-Kent’s five active outbreaks – Ursuline College Chatham, Wallaceburg’s A.A. public school, Tilbury’s Hudson Manor retirement home and two unidentified workplaces – combined for five active cases in Chatham-Kent residents.

One hundred Chatham-Kent residents have tested positive with a variant of concern or a related mutation. The variants of concern are more transmissible than the virus’s original strain.