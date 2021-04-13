Active COVID-19 cases continue to fall in Chatham-Kent
Chatham-Kent was down to 43 active cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.
The number of active COVID-19 cases has fallen in seven of the last eight daily reports from the Chatham-Kent public health unit.
That trend continued Tuesday when the total dropped again to 43 active cases.
Active COVID-19 cases continue to fall in Chatham-Kent
The public health unit reported five new cases and seven resolved cases.
There were no new outbreaks or deaths. No Chatham-Kent residents were hospitalized.
Chatham-Kent’s cumulative total was up to 1,694 cases, including 1,638 resolved cases.
Thirteen Chatham-Kent residents have died of COVID-19 during the pandemic. Three from Walpole Island First Nation have also died.
Walpole Island had six active cases Tuesday.
Chatham-Kent’s five active outbreaks – Ursuline College Chatham, Wallaceburg’s A.A. public school, Tilbury’s Hudson Manor retirement home and two unidentified workplaces – combined for five active cases in Chatham-Kent residents.
One hundred Chatham-Kent residents have tested positive with a variant of concern or a related mutation. The variants of concern are more transmissible than the virus’s original strain.
There have been 26,071 vaccine doses administered in Chatham-Kent, with 24,633 people receiving at least one dose.
Only a small group of alternate level of care patients in hospital was vaccinated Monday. The mass vaccination clinic at the John D. Bradley Convention Centre in Chatham was scheduled to reopen Tuesday and Wednesday after being closed for five days.
Bookings are still available for the appointment-only drive-thru clinic to be held Thursday at Wheatley Area Arena from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Go to getyourshotck.ca for an appointment.
A complete list of groups now eligible to receive the vaccine is available at https://ckphu.com/covid-19-vaccine/.