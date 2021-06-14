Chatham-Kent was down Monday to its fewest active COVID-19 cases in more than 14 weeks.

Article content

Chatham-Kent was down Monday to its fewest active COVID-19 cases in more than 14 weeks.

The 11 active cases reported by the Chatham-Kent public health unit were the fewest since March 5, when there were also 11.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Active COVID-19 caseload sinks to 14-week low in Chatham-Kent Back to video

One new case was reported but one was also removed from the cumulative total of 1,872 cases because of a “data cleanup,” public health spokesperson Jeff Moco said. Three cases were resolved.

No new outbreaks or deaths were reported. It was the 12th straight day without an active outbreak in Chatham-Kent.

Approximately 290 people received a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a mobile drive-thru clinic Sunday at Wheatley Area Arena.

Space is still available at a mobile vaccination clinic Tuesday in Highgate at the Mary Webb Centre from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

The Moderna vaccine will be administered at the appointment-only clinic. Ontario now lets people mix vaccines, so those who received Pfizer for their first dose can get Moderna for their second.