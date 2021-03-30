Active cases fall, workplace outbreak declared in Chatham-Kent

A COVID-19 workplace outbreak was declared Tuesday in Chatham-Kent while the region’s number of active cases fell to its lowest total in almost two weeks.

Chatham-Kent had 80 active cases – its fewest since March 18 – after five new cases were reported by the public health unit and 15 cases were resolved.

The cumulative total of 1,606 cases included 1,516 resolved cases.

Four cases were linked to the new outbreak. The public health unit won’t name the workplace because it’s not open to the public.

Two other outbreaks were also active. A.A. Wright public school in Wallaceburg was down to two active cases while Hudson Manor retirement home in Tilbury also had two cases.

Three Chatham-Kent residents were hospitalized with COVID-19.

Walpole Island First Nation was down to 18 active cases.

Dresden Area central school reported a second student case, but the public health unit said there’s no impact to the school, so no one was dismissed. Chatham-Kent secondary school also reported a student case.