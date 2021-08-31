Active cases drop by one in Chatham-Kent

There were five new COVID-19 cases reported in Chatham-Kent on Tuesday, with six cases resolved, according to public health.

Article content

While five new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Chatham-Kent Tuesday, the number of active cases still dropped by one to 51 because of six recoveries, public health reported.

Eight people remain in hospital. Of these cases, seven are unvaccinated and one is partially vaccinated.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Active cases drop by one in Chatham-Kent Back to video

There is one outbreak still ongoing at a congregate living setting.

The cumulative case total is 2,031 in Chatham-Kent since the pandemic began last year.

Provincially, there were 525 new cases reported on Tuesday. In total, 434 cases are in individuals who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 91 are in fully vaccinated individuals.