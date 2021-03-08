





Article content St. Clair College is accepting applications to Ontario’s new accelerated program for personal support workers at its Chatham and Windsor campuses. The Ontario government is providing $115 million to train up to 8,200 new personal support workers for high-demand jobs in the health and long-term care sectors, which is part of the largest PSW recruitment and training drives in the province’s history. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Accelerated PSW program offers free tuition, paid training Back to video The accelerated training program provides a tuition-free opportunity for 6,000 new students and is expected to take only six months to complete rather than the typical eight months, said a media release issued Monday. After three months of coursework, and experiential learning in a clinical setting, students will complete the final three months through paid on-site training in a long-term care home or in a home and community care environment. Graduates will be ready to work in long-term care and other health-care settings by the fall of 2021, the media release said.

Article content “Of all of the funding that the provincial government has allocated to combat this pandemic, perhaps none will be as beneficial in a first-hand way as this investment,” St. Clair College president Patti France said in a media release. There is an option to start the program on April 5 or June 14. Registration for the program is available through the Ontario College Application Service online at www.ontariocolleges.ca/en. “Even as the pandemic eases, I’m confident that there will continue to be a substantial need for PSWs,” France said. She added the experience with COVID has renewed society’s desire to improve the care of seniors, the chronically ill and the disabled, including the preferred option of keeping people comfortable, healthy and safe in their own homes whenever possible. “Having an accelerated PSW program at St. Clair College in Chatham-Kent is perfect, considering the high demand for PSWs locally”, said Rick Nicholls, MPP for Chatham-Kent––Leamington. “COVID-19 has had an impact on PSWs and our health-care system. Their role is vital throughout communities, especially when dealing with vulnerable citizens.” The province is also offering tuition assistance to in-process PSW students who started the program at one of Ontario’s colleges in January 2021. These students will be eligible to receive a $2,000 tuition grant to help them complete their studies, as well as a stipend to complete the clinical placement part of their training. “Personal support workers are the backbone of long-term care and do vital work every day so that our loved ones receive the quality of care they need and deserve,” said Dr. Merrilee Fullerton, the minister of long-term care, in the release. She encourages those who may be considering training as a personal support worker to apply to one of the 24 Ontario colleges offering the innovative program.

