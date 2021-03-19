





Article content A year after surviving COVID-19, Chatham resident Luke Davidson is happy and healthy, and looking forward to when he can be vaccinated for the potentially deadly virus. Davidson, who first shared his story of having the virus while in the intensive care unit of the Chatham hospital, reflected on the past year during an interview with Postmedia journalist Ellwood Shreve. His back story: We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. I am a COVID-19 survivor one year later and life is good Back to video Davidson, who turns 39 on Tuesday, began experiencing tightness in his chest on March 16, 2020, the day after returning from a three-day trip to Nashville, and on the heels of governments across North America tightening restrictions on social gatherings, businesses and travel. His skin would soon become so sensitive it hurt to wear a shirt. He also suffered a fever for nearly a week and lost his senses of taste and smell. After receiving confirmation he had the virus, Davidson remembered “calling my sister and my dad, and I had tears in my eyes and I said, ‘I don’t want to die.’”

Article content His reason for sharing his ordeal: Davidson said he wanted to let doubters know the virus was real, and not the “fake news” that was being widely portrayed in the United States at the time. Being an extrovert, Davidson said he “kind of” lived his life” out loud.” Since going public about contracting COVID, about 30 people over the past year who were also diagnosed with the virus contacted him privately to ask about his experience. Even though there was a stigma attached to having the virus, Davidson said he’s “OK with people saying, ‘Hey, he was the guy who had COVID.’” His message: Davidson admits he is like many others who are feeling “COVID fatigue,” but adds, “we’re not out of this.” After going through his ordeal, he said, “it’s tough to hear people who are anti-believers.” Davidson acknowledges that many people have only felt mild effects from the virus, but stressed it has killed so many others. “How much more serious can you make it?” His care: Davidson said words can’t express “how happy and blessed I was to have the professionalism of our hospital staff.” An employee of Enbridge, he also praised Enbridge occupational health nurse Christie Morissette, who told him to call 911 while he was talking to her and struggling to breathe. This call resulted in him being admitted to hospital. Davidson said the doctor told him he should thank her because there’s a good possibility she may have saved his life. “It is a wonderful feeling to have made such an impact to one person’s life, and to be acknowledged this way,” Morissette said. “I am humbled.” Being a veteran nurse and clinician for 25 years, she said her advice “was a judgment call based on my clinical experience and what I understood about the symptoms of the virus at that time.”

Article content His positive impact: Davidson remembers it took him nearly three weeks to go out in public after being released from hospital. “I wanted to test the waters,” he said. When he walked into a Shoppers Drug Mart, “I was thinking to myself, this is going to go one of two ways – go really bad or this is going to go really good.” He was glad that it didn’t seem like anyone had recognized him from the newspaper article. “But when I get up to the till to pay, this young lady says to me, ‘I’m so glad you’re feeling better and thank you for telling your story.’” The next day, he went to Sobeys in Chatham and some of the cashiers recognized him. “They said, ‘Oh my God, it’s Luke.’ And they started clapping and I almost started to cry. It was really nice.”

