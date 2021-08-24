More than 32 years ago Dan Kobylka received an incredible gift when a Winnipeg-area couple decided to donate their son’s heart following his death from serious accident.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

This past weekend, the Chatham man, who received Lee St. Hilaire’s heart in May of 1989 while facing certain death due to congestive heart failure, was able to thank the family in-person for thinking of others when faced with their own tragic loss.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. 32 years later, Chatham man meets family of heart donor Back to video

Kobylka, 66, was invited to attend the wedding of Lee’s sister, Susanne Hickey, this past weekend, after connecting with her mother Agnes St. Hilaire a few years back.

Kobylka said he found St. Hilaire on Facebook and thought after 30 years, he’d send a message just to say he’s grateful for her donating Lee’s heart and that he’s doing well.

About a week later, St. Hilaire replied with her phone number.

Kobylka admits it was “nerve-wracking” to connect with the family.

“I didn’t know what to expect and they didn’t know what to expect, and we both kind of took a chance on this that it would work out,” he said.

“For donor families and recipients to meet in Canada is extremely rare,” he added.

Kobylka said for 32 years they were his donor family “and now they’re just family and that means a lot to me.”

Agnes St. Hilaire said meeting Kobylka was “remarkable.”

She admits it was a tough decision to donate her son’s heart, but she is pleased to know his heart helped someone “have a chance to live, love and be with his family and do so much for the community.”

Kobylka said wanted to meet the St. Hilaire family to learn about Lee, who died at age 19 just as he was ready to pursue a career with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.