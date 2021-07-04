Water levels on lakes Erie and St. Clair are down from where they were this time last year or in 2019, but are still well above average, say conservation authority officials.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

In a standing message for July, the Lower Thames Valley Conservation Authority said average daily levels on Lake Erie at the beginning of this month were around 174.75 m. This is down approximately 39 cm from last year’s peak daily average record set at the end of May.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Lake levels down, but still above average Back to video

The all-time record high monthly average for July was 175.13 m, set in 2019. Water levels at the beginning of July were still 41 cm above what would be considered normal for the month, the LTVCA added.

Forecasts suggest that levels have now peaked and should begin their seasonal decline, falling around five centimetres by the beginning of August.

Average daily levels on Lake St. Clair at the beginning of this month were around 175.74 m. This is down about 34 cm from last year’s peak daily average record set during the third week of May.

The all-time record high monthly average for July was 176.04 m, set in 2019. Levels at the beginning of July were 52 cm above what would be considered normal for the month.

Forecasts suggest that levels have now peaked and should begin their seasonal decline, falling around 10 cm by the beginning of August.

“Current water levels on the lakes are still well above average,” officials stated in a release. “While water levels are down quite a bit from where they were this time of year in 2020 or 2019, water levels are fairly similar to where they were around this time of the year in 2018 or 2017. Given that the significant flooding issues on Lake Erie and Lake St. Clair began around 2017, flooding remains a concern.”

Strong winds out of any direction could have an impact on some areas along local shorelines. In the most vulnerable areas, such as Erie Shore Drive, wave spray-related flooding can begin at sustained wind speeds as low as 30 km/h, while other less vulnerable areas may need wind speeds closer to 45 km/h.

Gale force winds of 60 km/h could be expected to cause significant flooding and damage to any low-lying shoreline area.

Given this is a standing message for the month, it will be upgraded as conditions dictate, officials added.