Lake levels begin their seasonal rise

Although lake levels on Erie and St. Clair are down from recent years, they remain above average and are beginning their seasonal rise, Lower Thames Valley Conservation Authority officials say.

Average daily water levels on Lake Erie at the beginning of this month were down about 52 centimetres from last year’s peak daily average water level record set at the end of May.

However, water levels on April 1 were 38 cm above what would be considered normal for the month, officials said. These levels are expected to climb around 10 cm over the next month.

“Current water levels on the lakes are still well above average,” the conservation authority stated in a standing message for the month. “While water levels are down quite a bit from where they were in either 2020 or 2019 for this time of the year, Lake Erie water levels are similar to where they were around this time of the year in 2017 and Lake St. Clair water levels are similar to where they were around this time of the year in 2018.