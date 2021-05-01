Kiwanis to hold virtual grand concert
Local music lovers will be able to enjoy the talent from the 75th Chatham Kiwanis Music Festival, with a virtual grand concert planned for May 11.
Selected participants from the virtual festival, who were recommended by adjudicators, are slated to perform.
Kiwanis to hold virtual grand concert
George Service, festival chair, called the online concert an “absolutely new experience” for the organization, given that last year’s event was cancelled altogether due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I’m very proud that everyone pulled together,” he said.
The program will include representation from the junior piano, senior piano, vocal and musical theatre categories, from a variety of age levels, as well as some comments from adjudicators and award announcements.
“The quality of the music we had submitted was amazingly good,” Service said. “We had some really good pianists. Some of them are concert-quality already, I’m sure.”
The concert will be recorded ahead of time and presented at 7 p.m. There is no charge to watch and it can be viewed on the festival’s website at www.chathamkiwanis.com/musicfestival
“We’re putting it all together now, with rolling credits to list all of the awards we’re giving out,” Service said. “Each of the children who are participating will introduce their own piece and then away they go.”
He said the concert will likely be available for viewing for 24 hours.
With respect to the ongoing pandemic and public health measures, he hopes for a return to an in-person event next year.
It is also a bittersweet time for Service, who is stepping down as festival chair after five years in the position.
However, he doesn’t plan on going too far.
“I’ll still be on the committee. I’ll still offer my advice. We’re very fortunate to have two co-chairpersons who are going to carry on for next year,” Service said.
“I’m just so happy with what we’ve been able to do with the music festival as a Kiwanis Club. And some of the talent that we have out there who came back and shared their talent with us during the year just prior to COVID. We had some really good concerts.”