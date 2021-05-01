Information sought in break-in

Article content

On Friday night, Chatham-Kent police responded to a break and enter at a residence on Queen Street in Chatham.

Sometime over the last three days, an unknown person broke into the residence through the main door and removed jewelry, food and currency valuing approximately $1,275, police said.

The investigation is ongoing and there are currently no suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Const. Lynette Hodder at lynetteh@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 ext. 87228. Anonymous callers may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward.

Warrant arrests

An officer on general patrol in Chatham on Friday afternoon located a man in the Adelaide Street area who was known to be wanted on a warrant for failing to attend court.

The 51-year-old man was arrested and later released with a court date.

Also on Friday afternoon, police spotted a man in the Park Street area who was known to be wanted on several warrants for theft and failing to comply with his probation.

The 38-year-old man was arrested and held for bail.