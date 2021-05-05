Indwell project gets funding boost from newLIFE Thrift Store

Article content

The newLIFE Thrift Store may be closed, but the volunteer-run business has still found a way to support another worthy cause.

The store’s latest donation of $6,050 to the Indwell project – the NeighbourLink-led initiative to bring 150 supportive housing units to the community to help address homelessness – marks more than $26,000 that has been gifted to nine different registered charitable organizations since opening June 1, 2020, volunteer George Flikweert said.

Noting the store has been closed during the latest COVID-19 pandemic lockdown, he said more money would have been raised if the sale of items could have continued.

Millions of dollars will be needed to make the Indwell project happen, and there’s been plenty of community support, said Harold Vanden Ende, chair of the NeighbourLink board.

“Fundraising is going amazing. The people are just so excited at being able to provide some housing for people on the street,” he said.