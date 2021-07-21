In-person classes planned for St. Clair College in September

For the first time since March of last year, St. Clair College will offer its traditional in-person classes, starting this fall semester on Sept. 7.

The decision follows up on the recent announcement from the Ministry of Colleges and Universities allowing post-secondary institutions to reopen fully if they abide by COVID-19 precautions.

Within the span of one week at the beginning of the pandemic, the school converted almost all of its more than 100 programs to online lecturing, which allowed 2019-20 students to finish their academic year.

This included hybrid education of online lectures and on-campus attendance for essential labs, workshops and clinics.

“That format certainly wasn’t the preference among either students or the college itself, because the face-to-face interaction between teacher-and-student and student-and-student is truly the ideal version of ‘The St. Clair Experience,'” college president Patti France said in a release.

“But the pandemic made remote instruction a necessity, and faculty, staff and students made it a success. The ingenuity, adaptability and persistence of both teachers and learners allowed us to continue to deliver an excellent post-secondary education throughout the pandemic.”

Sixteen St. Clair programs will continue to be offered in a strictly online format, at least during the fall semester, because a significant portion of their enrolment consists of international students who cannot travel to Canada at this time.

Six other programs will be delivered in both an online and in-person manner, because their enrolments are almost equally divided between domestic and international students.