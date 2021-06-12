Impaired charge laid after near-miss

Article content

On Friday night, Chatham-Kent police attended the area of Queens Line for a possible impaired driver.

An officer spotted the vehicle travelling westbound into Tilbury. The driver reportedly swerved into the eastbound lane, causing the officer to swerve to the gravel shoulder to avoid being hit.

Once the vehicle was stopped, the driver exited his vehicle, unsteady on his feet, and almost fell into traffic, police added.

The man was transported to headquarters where breath tests allegedly registered over 200 mg of alcohol in 100 mg of blood.

The 40-year-old Chatham man was arrested and charged with impaired driving, having a blood-alcohol level exceeding the legal limit and operation of a motor vehicle while prohibited.

Indecent act charge

On Friday night, officers attended a business on Grand Avenue West in Chatham in response to a reported indecent act.

It was alleged a 26-year-old Chatham man entered the business and exposed himself. The man was located, arrested and charged.

Man charged after break-in

Early Saturday, officers were dispatched to a call of a break and enter at a business on Richmond Street in Chatham.

A 42-year-old Chatham man was located inside the business, police said. He was arrested and charged with break and enter, along with theft, possession of stolen property under $5,000 and possession of break and enter instruments. He was held for bail.