Article content

For the second year – and to ensure it takes place one way or the other – the Torch Run for Special Olympics Ontario will hold a hybrid event next month.

If public-health measures allow, there will be an in-person run on June 19 at St. Clair College TSI in Chatham.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Hybrid event planned again for Torch Run Back to video

However, people are also encouraged to sign up for the virtual component, given the possibility of continued restrictions.

“We’re not sure where we’re going to be at when it comes to the reopening of Ontario with COVID,” said Chatham-Kent police Const. Jason Herder, event organizer, on Wednesday.

“To err on the side of caution, it was easier to continue with the hybrid event. That way we’re not changing dates.”

Herder said more will likely be known later this month with respect to the provincewide lockdown, noting organizers are “playing it by ear at this moment.”

Last year’s event was held in September due to the uncertainty surrounding the pandemic. It’s now returning to its traditional time of year on Father’s Day weekend, Herder said.