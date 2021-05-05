Hybrid event planned again for Torch Run
For the second year – and to ensure it takes place one way or the other – the Torch Run for Special Olympics Ontario will hold a hybrid event next month.
If public-health measures allow, there will be an in-person run on June 19 at St. Clair College TSI in Chatham.
However, people are also encouraged to sign up for the virtual component, given the possibility of continued restrictions.
“We’re not sure where we’re going to be at when it comes to the reopening of Ontario with COVID,” said Chatham-Kent police Const. Jason Herder, event organizer, on Wednesday.
“To err on the side of caution, it was easier to continue with the hybrid event. That way we’re not changing dates.”
Herder said more will likely be known later this month with respect to the provincewide lockdown, noting organizers are “playing it by ear at this moment.”
Last year’s event was held in September due to the uncertainty surrounding the pandemic. It’s now returning to its traditional time of year on Father’s Day weekend, Herder said.
“Last year was the first time that we tried the hybrid with the virtual access and we had some great success with the virtual side of things,” he said.
He added the aim of the in-person run was mostly to demonstrate how it could be done safely and to provide some normalcy for the community.
The Torch Run includes timed five- and 10-kilometre runs, a five-kilometre non-timed walk/run and a one-kilometre kids challenge.
For the virtual event, which can be done at one’s leisure throughout June, people can walk, run or ride and then send in a photo with the hashtag #2021torchrunck at the Facebook page: Torch Run for Special Olympics Chatham-Kent.
Participants will receive their shirt and medal in the mail.
Herder stressed those who sign up for the virtual run can still take part in the in-person event if is a go that weekend.
“With everything changing, we’ve kind of grown to adapt to that week-to-week kind of thing,” he said, acknowledging that many people are likely feeling a bit of virtual fatigue.
“We’re just going to wait it out and see what happens.”
Even though the Torch Run isn’t fundraising for a major games event, many local organizations are still running something when not locked down, such as training and various activities for their athletes, Herder said.
The cost to participate is $45 by registering early. Registration on the day of the race is $50.
For those wishing to raise pledges, a sheet can be obtained by emailing catherineebell@gmail.com.
Registration and further details on the run are available at https://raceroster.com/events/2021/34765/chatham-kent-torch-run.