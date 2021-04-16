Health alliance president recognized for her leadership during pandemic
Chatham-Kent Health Alliance president and CEO Lori Marshall has been recognized for her leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Lori Marshall is one of five recipients of the Lerners Healthcare Champion Award in Southwestern Ontario.
She was nominated for the award by the Chatham-Kent Health Alliance Foundation for her outstanding commitment to the community and specifically for inspirational leadership over the past year in response to the COVID-19 pandemic
“I am thrilled to see Lori being recognized as a Lerners Healthcare Champion,” said Mary Lou Crowley, the foundation’s president and CEO in a media release. “Her extraordinary passion for health care in our community demonstrates the true essence of this award.”
The Lerners Healthcare Champions challenge was created to identify and reward individual professionals or teams of professionals in Southwestern Ontario who work in the areas of health care and rehabilitation and go above and beyond the call of duty to assist members of their communities.
Since the start of the pandemic, Marshall has been instrumental in helping to keep Chatham-Kent Health Alliance patients, staff and community members safe and healthy, the release stated.
“I am incredibly humbled to have been named as one of the Lerners Healthcare Champions award recipients,” Marshall said in the release. “Thank you to Chatham-Kent Health Alliance Foundation for nominating me, and congratulations to all of the other nominees and award recipients.
“It really is our collective work across our communities in Southwestern Ontario that really makes a difference.”
The award includes Lerners donating $5,000 to a charity of Marshall’s choice, which is the foundation.
The funds will help the foundation invest in program innovation, equipment renewal and modernizing facilities to enable world-class health care in Chatham-Kent.