Friends, family continue Jocelyn's drive to increase stem cell donors

The importance of stem cell donation became a key part of Jocelyn McGlynn’s fight against leukemia.

An aspiring doctor, the Chatham woman may have lost the battle, but she has inspired friends and family to continue her mission to increase the number of potential stem cell donors across Canada.

A total of 135 units of blood were collected during a blood donation clinic held in Jocelyn’s memory at the Chatham YMCA Tuesday, just days before those who loved the Western University medical science student will mark the first year of her death at age 23.

People at the clinic were also encouraged to join Canada’s national stem cell registry.

Family friend Megan Canniff, who helped organize the event, said the clinic was a rewarding experience.

“Jocelyn was just such an inspiration. I feel very blessed to be able to continue doing what she started,” Canniff said. “It’s a good feeling and it makes you feel a little closer to her as well, being part of something she was so passionate about.”

Canniff said a good number of people donated blood for the first time because they were inspired by Jocelyn’s passion.

“It’s really great to see. … Hopefully, the impact is going to be continued in the future,” she said.

Not long after Jocelyn was diagnosed with leukemia in the fall of 2018, she and her family dedicated themselves to promoting stem cell donor registration.

“I think it’s so important because it was so important to our Jocey,” said her mother, Jacquelyn McGlynn.

Jocelyn’s father, Peter McGlynn, said it’s heartening to know this kind of effort is helping someone else “because so many people helped us.”