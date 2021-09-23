Flood warning issued for Thames River watershed

The recent heavy rainfall is causing havoc along the Thames River watershed, with officials issuing a flood watch Thursday afternoon.

Since late Tuesday evening, much of the western areas received between 60 and 70 millimetres of rainfall in total while the east had between 60 and 90 mm reported, the Lower Thames Conservation Authority stated in a release.

“The upper Thames River watershed received similar amounts of rain to the eastern end of the lower Thames watershed, with areas in the north receiving over 100 mm of rain,” officials stated. “Flows have not yet peaked on the Thames River in London. However, some general predictions about the extent of flooding can be made.”

Many local waterways have reached bank-full conditions or spilled their banks. High water should be expected over the next few days, especially in downstream areas, authority officials said.

Flooding of the river flats from Delaware down to Thamesville has already begun.

“The flooding is expected to be unusually high for this time of the year and will be more similar to a spring flooding event,” officials added. “Water on the river could get high enough to affect the approaches to the bridges across the Thames River in Middlesex and Elgin counties. At this point in time, the flooding is not expected to impact the community of Thamesville.

“It is already clear that the Lower Thames Valley Conservation Authority will need to operate the Sixth Street dam in downtown Chatham to protect the south side of the city from flooding. The (authority) is preparing for Sixth Street dam operations beginning (Friday).”