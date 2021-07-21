Final property tax bills to be delivered next week

Daily News staff
Final property tax bills for more than 35,000 properties in Chatham-Kent are expected to be delivered by Tuesday of next week.

The bills, with a due date of Aug. 3, were to be delivered throughout last week, the municipality said in a release.

Because of a delay in printing, the due date has been extended until the end of the business day on Tuesday, Aug. 10.

No interest will be charged until after that date.

