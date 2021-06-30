Familiar face to take over as pastor of new parish family

With a new Catholic family of parishes set to become official on Monday, churchgoers may recognize the pastor stepping into the role.

Father Mukucha Kathemo will lead the newly created Lakes Erie and St. Clair Catholic Family of Parishes.

As announced by the Diocese of London, this will include the parishes of Immaculate Conception in Pain Court; St. Francis of Xavier in Tilbury; St. Peter in Tilbury East; and Visitation in Comber.

Kathemo, a priest for 24 years, was most recently in Sarnia. He also served in Wallaceburg about a decade ago.

“It really excites me a lot,” he said. “I hope it’s going to renew us. … I will work as hard as I can.”

Father Terence Runstedler, who is already serving at Immaculate Conception, has been appointed associate pastor for the parish family.

Kathemo said there will be some changes, including to mass times. Parishioners will also see a different priest at their respective masses from time to time, which he said is an advantage to gain an additional perspective.

“My personal vision is to invite the people to see that change is an opportunity for us to grow,” he said. “Let’s give it a chance because we have been struggling with many different issues. I see this as really a movement of the holy spirit.”

Kathemo said there are a number of challenges for churches everywhere, including navigating a post-pandemic world, as well as the latest news involving residential schools in Canada.

He said he understands the public’s anger about these schools, along with the roles the government and the church played in the forced removal and abuse of generations of indigenous children.