Article content The state of emergency and evacuation order surrounding a toxic gas leak in Wheatley have been lifted, but there’s no answer on the source of the leak or a guarantee it won’t happen again. “We were able to tell . . . the businessowners and residents that we have done everything that we believe we can do to try and address the safety issues that were there on (June 2), but we never found the source of the leak,” Chatham-Kent chief administrative officer Don Shropshire told local media during a conference call Saturday. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Evacuation order lifted for most Wheatley properties; source of toxic gas leak may never been known, no guarantee it won't happen again Back to video A state of emergency was enacted June 3, one day after a gas leak, determined to be hydrogen sulphide, was reported at a building at 15 Erie St. N. Twenty-seven people were evacuated from their homes in the immediate aftermath of the discovery. The municipality was caring for four families while the other residents found housing on their own. Volunteer and full-time firefighters from nearly every station in Chatham-Kent have been at the scene at some point, 24-hours-a-day, conducting regular gas testing every 15 minutes around the perimeter of the evacuation area. The last time the toxic gas was detected was June 4 at 15 Erie St. N. and 9 Talbot Rd., which are the only two properties that remain under an evacuation order.

Article content “We are all anxious to see the community of Wheatley return to its vibrant state with businesses re-opened and residents back in their homes but based on the advice we have received, some further monitoring of two locations is required before we can move the whole community back out of a state of emergency,” said Mayor Darrin Canniff in a written release. Shrosphire said the municipality has been told by industry experts and provincial ministries “that we may never find the source of the leak. “But, in the absence of the hazard being present for two weeks when we were doing our monitoring, we cannot see any reason to keep people out of their properties,” he added. “At the end of the day, we are in a situation where we believe the municipality has done everything that has been recommended or would be considered the best practice not only to secure the safety of citizens and their properties, but also to do whatever was reasonable to remediate the threat to the gas leak,” Shropshire said. He added the municipality is not in a position to say the gas won’t come back or guarantee that it is going to be safe. “That is probably the toughest message we had to deliver today, that we’re doing we’re doing this on the best information that we have right now.” Fire Chief Chris Case said this is “probably the longest incident Chatham-Kent has ever dealt with. “I have to give credit to the firefighters for their commitment to their community,” he added.

Article content “It’s been a real team effort.” Shropshire said efforts continue to try to identify the source of the leak, noting Chatham-Kent has been working with the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry, which is the keeper of decommissioned wells in Ontario. “They were able to say there are two decommissioned or abandoned gas wells and one decommissioned water well in relatively close proximity to where we identified the gas leak.” He added the ministry also says since these wells were drilled in 1896 or 1897 they are only able to verify the distance or the location of the wells within 200 metres. When considering the size of Wheatley, Shropshire said, “You draw circle 200 metres around where the gas leak was detected and that’s a large part of the downtown core.” Experts have suggested the cause could be pressurized gas that builds up to a point it needs to be released, the CAO said. He noted the municipality has also consulted geologists who said there sources of sub-service water supplies that have high sulphur concentrations that could relate to similar sorts of build up. Shropshire said he won’t say the matter is finished, but added, “We’re at a bit of impasse right now.” eshreve@postmedia.com

