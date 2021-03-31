Article content

With the uncertainty surrounding the pandemic, a popular summer event has been cancelled.

The committee for Erieau Art on the Boulevard made the announcement to its artists and visitors on its Facebook page Tuesday, calling it a difficult decision.

Erieau Art on the Boulevard cancelled

“The committee felt it was the appropriate decision again this year given the continued emergency measures in place,” the post stated.

“We look forward to hopefully seeing everyone in 2022 on Saturday, July 30, 2022, for our 2022 Art on the Boulevard event. Thank you to all for your continued support. Stay safe and stay healthy.”

The annual event features numerous vendors and entertainers, drawing large crowds to the lakeside community.