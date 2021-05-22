Entegrus receives performance excellence award
Entegrus Powerlines has received recognition for its performance last year from the Ontario Electricity Distributors Association.
The utility, headquartered in Chatham, took the 2020 LDC (local distribution company) performance excellence award during a recent virtual awards ceremony, which celebrated achievements within the sector.
Jim Hogan, Entegrus president and CEO, called it an honour to achieve the award during a pandemic given the calibre of the other nominees, noting it was a “testament to the dedication of our staff, and the support of colleagues and shareholders” over the past year.
“2020 reminded us that we are all in this together,” he said in a release. “Our industry proved once again that during times of crisis the collective efforts of our staff and industry partners can unite us to achieve success while most importantly providing great service to our customers.”
The award is given annually to a utility that displays excellence in occupational health and safety, operations, finance, conservation and community contributions.
Others 2020 nominees included Hydro One, Oakville Hydro and Synergy North.
Entegrus was noted for its achievements in comprehensive health and safety programming, COVID-19 employee resources, smart switch technology in Blenheim and Wallaceburg to improve energy efficiency and reliability, operational enhancements to its internal control room, as well as community contributions of more than $425,000 to charities and other non-profit organizations.
“(The award is) a well-earned achievement by a tremendous group of people,” said Max Fantuz, chair of Entegrus Inc. “The company’s commitment to health and safety alone is impressive. I am proud to witness first-hand that the commitment to excellence extends throughout the organization.”
Scott Praill, chair of Entegrus Powerlines Inc., said there have been “years of investments” and attention to health and safety, technology, infrastructure, customers, staff and the community.
“We aim to continue to guide this momentum by making smart investments that strengthen the company’s ability to evolve with our customers’ ever-changing needs,” he said.