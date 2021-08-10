Elderly Wallaceburg man facing murder charge returns to court Aug. 20

An elderly Wallaceburg man facing a second-degree murder charge in his wife’s death will return to court next week as his lawyer prepares the matter for Superior Court to discuss criminal responsibility.

The 95-year-old man, who cannot be identified due to a publication ban to protect the identity of his 89-year-old wife, made a video appearance in a Chatham court on Tuesday.

His lawyer, Greg McGivern, told the court he was prepared to waive the preliminary hearing and have the matter proceed in the Superior Court of Justice “for an anticipated hearing on the issue of criminal responsibility.”

McGivern asked the matter return to court Aug. 20 to set a date. His client was remanded into custody.

There is a publication ban prohibiting reporting evidence heard during this phase of the proceedings.

According to previously published reports, the man was charged Dec. 26, 2020, with second-degree murder after Chatham-Kent police found his wife without vital signs at an apartment in Wallaceburg. She died at the scene, police added.