Elderly murder suspect returns to court July 19

An elderly Wallaceburg man facing a second-degree murder charge after his wife’s death will return to court next month to set a pretrial date.

The 95-year-old man, who cannot be identified due to a publication ban to protect the identity of his 89-year-old wife, made a brief audio appearance in a Chatham court Friday.

His lawyer, Greg McGivern, told the court he had the opportunity to meet with his client last week to review the fitness and criminal responsibility assessment.

The matter will return to court July 19, with ongoing discussions expected between the Crown and defence.

The man was remanded into custody at the South West Detention Centre in Windsor.

There is also a publication ban prohibiting reporting any evidence heard during this phase of the proceedings.

According to previously published reports, the man was charged Dec. 26, 2020 with second-degree murder after Chatham-Kent police found his wife without vital signs at an apartment in Wallaceburg. She died at the scene, police added.