Dresden Christian Concerts planning summer drive-in shows

With a new location and plans for drive-in shows this summer, organizers of Dresden Christian Concerts are forging ahead.

The event, formerly known as Sunday Evening in the Park, is rebranding to fit its location at Total Grain Systems/Sydenham Electric (1233 North St. in Dresden – the former Mid-County Ford), which was the temporary venue last year after public events were cancelled at Jackson Park.

Colin Paterson, chair of the organizing committee, told The Daily News the group is working within the province’s pandemic precautions and guidelines for drive-in worship.

The new season begins June 27 and continues every Sunday up to and including the Labour Day weekend. The drive-in concerts will feature 50 minutes of live music and a 10-minute message from a local pastor.

Paterson is hopeful that by later next month, the COVID-19 situation in Ontario will still allow for the shows with safety measures.