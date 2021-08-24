Digital day of action planned for migrant workers

Advocates for migrant workers are planning a digital day of action this Saturday.

Article content

Justicia/Justice for Migrant Workers (J4MW) is organizing the free event, which will run from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Participants will call, email and Tweet at their elected representatives ahead of the federal election in an effort to bring migrant farmworker protections to the forefront.

The organization is a volunteer collective composed of migrant workers, as well as community and labour activists who advocate for migrant farmworker protections, especially during the ongoing pandemic.

“As Labour Day approaches, J4MW is taking the opportunity to hold politicians accountable for their inaction regarding migrant farmworker protections throughout the pandemic,” it stated in a release.

“Some of the group’s demands include status on arrival, the right to organize, protection of migrant worker housing, the expansion of employment and health and safety legislation, and regulations that protect contract and undocumented workers. All of these issues have gone unaddressed and have become exacerbated during the pandemic.”

Speakers at the event will include members of J4MW and former migrant workers.

For more information, or to register, visit www.eventbrite.ca and search for Justice for Migrant Workers’ Digital Day of Action.