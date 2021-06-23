





New Catholic elementary school design presented to board

Article content The new Catholic elementary school planned for south Chatham will showcase not only the latest in design and safety, but also the bright future of in-person learning, the board’s director of education says. After four input sessions in May with the new school’s consultation committee, the proposed design was presented to trustees on Tuesday. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. New Catholic elementary school design presented to board Back to video Speaking to The Daily News Wednesday, Deb Crawford, director of education for the St. Clair Catholic District school board, said she’s pleased to see the project take the next step. She credited the collaboration among everyone involved in the sessions. “It is absolutely beautiful,” she said. “We were very successful with St. Angela Merici (school), so we followed sort of the same idea with this school.” Session participants included parents, guardians and students, school administrators, representatives from the board’s special education and Catholic learning services departments, facility services and the board’s senior administration. Trustees and childcare providers also gave input.

Article content VG Architects led the design work, with Crawford adding their “expertise and skill” captured the committee’s vision. The facility will result in the consolidation of the Georges P. Vanier, St. Ursula and the former St. Joseph Catholic school communities. Last summer, the board announced the school would be located on a three-hectare parcel of land on Tweedsmuir Avenue West, at the south end of the Keil Drive extension. Features of the new 5,626-square-metre (60,563-square-foot) two-storey building include a 510-square-metre (5,500-square-foot) gym with retractable stage; a two-storey learning commons; an outdoor classroom; 24 classrooms, including four kindergarten classrooms; a 504-square-metre (5,426-square-foot) childcare centre with three rooms (infant, toddler and pre-school) and separate outdoor play spaces; and roughly 105 parking spaces. In 2017, the province announced approval for the construction of two new schools in Chatham. St. Angela Merici Catholic school on McNaughton Avenue West opened last September. The new south Chatham school is expected to open in September of 2023. The total funding allocation for the school is $13,357,502, including $1,573,010 for the childcare centre. As the board moves ahead with in-person learning, Crawford said pandemic precautions will also be kept in mind. “One of the things that were very conscious of is ventilation,” she said. “We’ve had to go to some of our schools during the pandemic and do some retrofitting, or add filters, air purifiers.

Article content “This school is meeting the highest standard. … It’s also meeting all of the design specifications that you would want for accessibility.” As for next the actual construction plans, Crawford said the board will work with the ministry and submit an approval to proceed in October. The tendering process would likely take place in the new year and return to the board. “We would be hoping that if everything just went according to plan, that we’d be starting construction at the beginning of March,” she said. Board chair John Van Heck said in a release that trustees look forward to moving ahead. “On behalf of the board of trustees and our south Chatham school communities, we want to again express our appreciation to the Government of Ontario for the funding which makes this exciting project possible,” he said. Update presented on Monsignor Uyen The board also received an update on the Monsignor Uyen Catholic school project. It involves a nearly $5-million renovation of the former Our Lady of Fatima school, which will become Monsignor Uyen Catholic school, serving French immersion students from junior kindergarten to Grade 8. Substantial completion is expected by late July, with the Baldoon Road facility ready for classes on the first day of school in September. The administration office, classrooms, gym and learning commons are 95 per cent complete. Asphalt work, landscaping and an outdoor classroom are slated for completion this summer.

