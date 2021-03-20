Delanghe recognized as Canadian Horticultural Council life member

Article content

For nearly seven decades, Hector Delanghe has made the land his life’s work in South Kent.

His efforts haven’t gone unnoticed, coming to fruition last week.

The owner of Delhaven Orchards, located near Cedar Springs, was recognized as an honourary life member of the Canadian Horticultural Council during the organization’s 99th annual general meeting, which was held virtually.

“I’m very humbled. I certainly wasn’t expecting it,” he told The Daily News on Saturday.

Noting that Delanghe was “instrumental in the development of many labour programs which growers continue to depend upon today,” the council stated he left a lasting legacy on the sector.

Some of these include the Seasonal Agriculture Workers Program, CanAg Travel and F.A.R.M.S. Delanghe is also a past-president of the council, having served in 1993.

He called farm workers the backbone of agriculture in Canada, as well as in other nations.