COVID-19 safety webinar planned for farmers, ag businesses
The provincial government, through Workplace Safety and Prevention Services, is offering a webinar to help farmers and agri-food businesses better protect workers’ health and safety, as well as prevent COVID-19 outbreaks.
The session for Southwestern Ontario is being offered on Monday and hosted by Ernie Hardeman, minister of agriculture, food and rural affairs, in collaboration with Randy Pettapiece, parliamentary assistant to the minister, and Chatham-Kent-Leamington MPP Rick Nicholls.
The session is geared to help farmers and operators enhance health and safety requirements, with the growing season already underway in some sectors and temporary foreign workers beginning to arrive.
“With the upcoming growing season dependent on agricultural workers, it is imperative they are kept safe so they are able to work,” Nicholls said in a release.
“I appreciate the efforts that the Ministry of Agriculture are making to keep growers and workers both informed.”
The session will introduce tools and other resources to assist workplaces in implementing best practices, including access to up to two days of individualized consulting and training services by WSPS experts for their business.
“I know farmers and agri-food operators care deeply about their workers’ health and safety,” Hardeman said. “There’s an abundance of resources and information out there and these sessions will help each farmer and agri-food business in their ongoing efforts to improve their own workplaces to protect their workers.”
The webinar for Southwestern Ontario will take place on Monday from 3:45-4:45 p.m. To register for one of the regional sessions, visit: http://www.omafra.gov.on.ca/english/about/webinar-registration.htm
Anyone with questions, or who is experiencing issues with registering, can contact the Agricultural Information Contact Centre at 1-877-424-1300 or ag.info.omafra@ontario.ca.
How to reduce the risk
– Consider having a screener at the farm to conduct active screening of workers and visitors.
– Limit potential spread through cohorting, establishing work teams or crews of people that work together.
– Ensure physical distancing of at least two metres, with personal protective equipment for those unable to maintain that distance from another person.
– Sanitize commonly touched surfaces or areas such as entrances, counters, washrooms and kitchens.
– Enable workers and visitors to properly clean their hands, by providing access to soap and water or alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
– Warn individuals to not work if experiencing respiratory symptoms.