COVID-19 safety webinar planned for farmers, ag businesses

The provincial government, through Workplace Safety and Prevention Services, is offering a webinar to help farmers and agri-food businesses better protect workers’ health and safety, as well as prevent COVID-19 outbreaks.

The session for Southwestern Ontario is being offered on Monday and hosted by Ernie Hardeman, minister of agriculture, food and rural affairs, in collaboration with Randy Pettapiece, parliamentary assistant to the minister, and Chatham-Kent-Leamington MPP Rick Nicholls.

The session is geared to help farmers and operators enhance health and safety requirements, with the growing season already underway in some sectors and temporary foreign workers beginning to arrive.

“With the upcoming growing season dependent on agricultural workers, it is imperative they are kept safe so they are able to work,” Nicholls said in a release.

“I appreciate the efforts that the Ministry of Agriculture are making to keep growers and workers both informed.”