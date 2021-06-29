Councillor seeks report on feasibility of mall for municipal assets, including Civic Centre

Last week, it was announced the beleaguered mall had been purchased by a business group that includes Rob Myers, Don Tetrault, Jessica and Pete Tsirimbis, Ron Nydam and Jim Bullock. All of the owners, except for Bullock, are from Chatham-Kent.

“It really is opportunity to continue the momentum of redevelopment of downtown Chatham,” he said. “We know this ownership group well from past projects in our community, and it’s pretty clear they’ll not only be successful, but they’re going to do something that’s a net benefit to the community.”

Brock McGregor entered a motion Monday to ask staff to prepare a report. He was successful in achieving the two-thirds margin needed to waive the notice period and vote on the item that night.

A Chatham councillor is seeking further information concerning options for the relocation or redevelopment of municipal assets – including the Civic Centre – at the Downtown Chatham Centre.

The group is currently seeking ideas concerning the property’s future usage.

There have been discussions in recent years about the possibility of the Civic Centre – which needs millions of dollars in renovations – moving into the mall.

After the pandemic hit, organizations worldwide, including the municipality, have been considering how much space they need, given the prevalence of working from home.

“The intention really is to just get some feasibility information back to understand the interest of the investing group and if there’s some opportunities there to address some of the challenges that we have with our municipal assets,” McGregor said.

Some at the table questioned why there was a rush to vote on the matter Monday. McGregor said with no meeting this coming week, he wanted to at least get the process started and provide some input to the investors.

“It is just asking for a report. There’s no financial commitment to moving forward,” he said.

After the matter did come to the floor, it was passed unanimously.

McGregor said he was seeking the information “in the spirit of transparency and due diligence.”

At approximately 23,380 square metres, the mall property was listed on the Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. commercial real estate website earlier this year with 30.4 per cent occupancy.

BDO Canada took possession of the property under the Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act in October 2020. Before that, Touchstone Group Ltd. of Toronto took back the property last summer after the previous owner defaulted on the mortgage.

The mall opened in 1982. It lost Sears in September 2017 and a permanent replacement hasn’t filled that space since.

– With Postmedia files