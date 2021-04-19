Council waives late payment charges on arrears
Article content
One week after debating the issue, Chatham-Kent councillors voted unanimously to move ahead with waiving late payment charges on all property classes for current year municipal tax arrears.
The recommendation, which covers arrears through to Aug. 3, was made to provide some relief from the financial impact of COVID-19.
Council waives late payment charges on arrears Back to video
Earlier this month, the province issued a stay-at-home order due to the rising caseload, with non-essential businesses required to revert back to curbside, delivery or takeout services.
Some businesses have had to close their doors entirely, in particular those that require in-person service in order to operate.
During the previous council meeting, staff recommended the waiving of late payment charges to small businesses on an application basis. However, council wished to see options for all property classes and referred the report back.
Given the matter was already discussed, there was no further debate on Monday night, but the Chatham-Kent Chamber of Commerce wrote a deputation welcoming the measure.
Advertisement
Article content
Gail Hundt, president and CEO, said businesses and the community have faced countless challenges over the past year.
“(The recommendation) would be a silver lining that council can adopt to support our local business community, their owners, managers and employees at large,” she said.
“While we recognize this does not eliminate payment, it will send a positive message in providing some flexibility and understanding to our taxpayer.”
According to the staff report, property owners who are currently enrolled in the instalment preauthorized payment (PAP) programs will be required to submit a cancellation form no later than end of the business day on April 26 to have their next payment cancelled.
Those enrolled in the monthly PAP program can submit a request up to the end of the business day on May 10. The cancellation form is found on the municipality’s website and can be submitted by email to the specified address.
Property owners who have previously submitted post-dated cheques for future tax payments can make a request in writing by emailing CKAccountsReceivable@chathamkent.ca to have their cheque pulled from the vault and not be processed on
May 3.
Cheques that are removed from processing will be shredded and not returned to property owners. Requests should be submitted no later than end of the business day on April 27.
When the pandemic first hit Chatham-Kent last year, the municipality amended the second instalment of the 2020 interim tax levy and waived late payment charges on current year tax arrears.
Financial services will continue to monitor public-health restrictions and economic conditions, returning to council in the coming months with additional recommendations if needed.