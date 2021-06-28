Council supports Big City Mayors in lobbying for drug decriminalization

Article content

Believing that a change in approach is needed to combat the opioid issue, Chatham-Kent councillors threw their support behind the Ontario Big City Mayors in lobbying for the decriminalization of drug possession for personal use.

Chatham Coun. Amy Finn had originally planned to enter a motion on Monday that the mayor and council lobby the federal government directly, however, she withdrew that motion to ask that the municipality support the provincial mayors group in its efforts.

“It’s a big problem,” the former police officer said. “All you have to do is read the police briefs every morning (regarding simple possession).

“It’s (police) time that could easily be resolved with getting these people the help they need instead of putting them into jail. … We need to do something now before it gets worse.”

Finn stressed that decriminalization doesn’t mean legalization, given that traffickers would still be criminally punished.