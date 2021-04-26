Council passes woodlot preservation motion, temporary bylaw

Article content

Believing that the conversation needs to change concerning tree cover in Chatham-Kent, councillors approved a woodlot preservation motion on Monday night.

Wallaceburg Coun. Aaron Hall entered the successful motion for a temporary bylaw aimed at preventing clear-cutting – initially presented to council in 2013 – effective immediately and expiring in 120 days.

Noting there are passionate opinions on each side, Hall, who wasn’t on council at that time, said he believes it’s possible to harness that energy into a collaborative effort.

“I believe this enthusiasm will be an absolutely key element as we move forward,” he said, adding the approach reflects what the municipality has learned over the years.

Hall’s motion also included the following:

– Consider an incentive program, with the goal of preserving woodlots and providing landowners with “tangible and flexible options” for being included in the program.

– Launch a public consultation process with interested parties, including virtual meetings and opportunities for comment on the Let’s Talk ChathamKent portal.

– Conduct an analysis of best practices for incentives and woodlot preservation across the province.

– Revise and update, for council’s consideration, the current natural heritage policy and the bylaw from 2013.

– Present to council all findings, analysis, feedback, updated policies and bylaws in a report with recommendations within 90 days.