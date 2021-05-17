Council gives green light to Dresden subdivision

“The development is an efficient use of vacant residentially designated lands that have access to full municipal services, and are in close proximity to transit facilities and other public services,” the report stated. “The proposed low-density housing will provide a range of housing options for residents.”

There will also be parkland, stormwater management facilities, three public right-of-ways and one public right-of-way widening.

According to a planning report, there will be 20 lots for single-detached dwellings, 16 lots for semi-detached dwellings and four blocks for semi-detached dwellings.

A versatile range of new housing could soon be in the works for Dresden, as councillors approved the rezoning and draft plan for a subdivision in the North Kent community on Monday night.

The proposed development is within the Dresden urban boundary and is located near existing built-up residential areas.

Several deputations were read by the clerk during the virtual planning meeting, with some residents raising concerns about the potential for noise and increased traffic in the neighbourhood.

Ryan Jacques, director of planning services, said there will be noise during the construction, but added that all bylaws will be adhered to and the site will be kept tidy.

Local builder Dave Depencier said his company’s track record with its previous projects should reassure those in the community, noting he understands their concerns.

“We live in Dresden,” he said. “We’re part of this town. … We’re proud to be from here.”

Depencier said he’s confident his company can maintain good traffic flow in the area and do whatever is needed for a smooth process during the construction.

He added the plan is to build homes at a “nice steady pace” within the subdivision, estimating it will take about two to three years.

“The demand is here. We have the perfect parcel,” he said. “We’ve got a perfect spot for our stormwater management. We’ve dedicated parkland.”

Admitting that change can be difficult for many residents, North Kent Coun. Joe Faas said he’s heard nothing but supportive comments on the other projects, noting Depencier’s Leisure Lane subdivision as an example.

“In my opinion, there’s a lot of positives by doing this,” he said. “It’s brought a lot of people from outside of the Chatham-Kent area.

“We’re the envy of some communities, because we do have the ability to expand and provide the housing. Other municipalities are struggling to do that.”