Council defeats motion, will pursue RFP for third-party review

“This firm is willing to start the work immediately,” he said. “There would be no barriers. We would be allowing the firm to make decisions as to where they should be looking … rather than be constrained by the direction of an RFP.”

Bondy said the firm he listed has extensive experience and that he wanted to eliminate any red tape in choosing a company to complete the task.

Instead, the municipality will continue with its request for proposal process, which was already underway to search for a vendor.

During Monday’s meeting, council defeated a motion from Chatham Coun. Michael Bondy, who asked that Chatham-Kent retain Toronto-based firm Grant Thornton to conduct an audit and analysis of municipal operations and staffing levels.

While agreeing with their colleague that a third-party service review is needed, Chatham-Kent councillors disagreed with the method of selecting a consultant.

However, Gord Quinton, chief financial officer, said the RFP process is ongoing for a third-party review, adding that a potential government grant is contingent on the municipality having a competitive process.

The RFP closes on March 31, with a report expected to come before council April 28.

Don Shropshire, chief administrative officer, said there are currently 14 bids. He stressed that if council solely selected a vendor, some companies might not submit again.

“There’s a likelihood they may not want to choose to bid in the future, because it looks like a wasted effort,” he said. “They’re looking for a competitive process.

“The second piece is if you don’t go through the competitive process, you have no guarantee or controls on the price you’re going to be paying to get value for money.”

Chatham Coun. Marjorie Crew was concerned the municipality could be “going down a slippery slope” if council supported the motion.

“I think that we need to have a fair and inclusive bidding process,” she said.

Mayor Darrin Canniff also wished to stick with the original plan and explore what all the firms have to offer.

He added that he didn’t want to risk losing the grant.

“I’m quite comfortable we’re going to find a very good company through the RFP process,” he said. “We all want to see an efficiently run municipality.

“This is a process that’s been going ahead for the last little while. … I want to see the best firm as part of this. I trust that we’re going to get a wholesome report and be able to determine what efficiencies we can gain from taking the recommendations.”

Later in the meeting, council approved appointing Bondy to the RFP review committee.

In previous years, the municipality has conducted internal service reviews, with councillors deciding whether or not to take action on various staff recommendations.