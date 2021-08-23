Council approves extension for temporary clear-cutting bylaw
Noting that more time is needed to receive further data on tree cover, Chatham-Kent councillors voted in favour of extending the temporary clear-cutting bylaw until Dec. 14.
Staff had recommended the measure during Monday’s meeting, along with directing administration to prepare the terms of reference for the creation of a natural heritage advisory committee of council, to be considered at the Sept. 27 meeting.
Wallaceburg Coun. Aaron Hall, who kickstarted the process this past spring, called it the “most responsible” course of action.
“I strongly believe that a temporary bylaw should be in place, while we continue to engage, gather data and carry out this important conversation, all while striving for a long-term solution,” he said.
In April, councillors approved Hall’s motion asking for a temporary bylaw to regulate the removal of woodlots while staff considered an incentive program and other measures.
His motion also included a public consultation process through virtual meetings and online comment, a best-practices analysis for incentives and woodlot preservation across the province, an updated natural heritage policy and bylaw, and a report to council that includes findings, feedback and updates.
The Lower Thames Valley Conservation Authority is currently working on a report compiling tree cover statistics in Chatham-Kent, with expected completion in October.
“It’s an extensive study we’re doing,” said Mark Peacock, LTVCA chief administrative officer, adding it will compare the tree coverage in 2010, 2015 and 2020.
Monday’s staff report was the culmination of a recent public survey concerning woodlot protection.
There were also more than 20 deputations read out prior to the staff presentation, with many people writing in favour of some form of bylaw, while others believed that property rights should take priority.
West Kent Coun. Melissa Harrigan called the upcoming tree report the “missing piece of the puzzle” before the next steps are taken.
“I think we owe this to our community to take the time to do this right,” she said.
However, North Kent Coun. Joe Faas said he didn’t support extending the bylaw, believing it would impact the relationship between the municipality and local farmers.
Chatham Coun. Michael Bondy, who supported both staff recommendations, expressed disappointment at how things played out leading up to Monday, noting some may have had the wrong impression.
“Tonight’s not the night,” he said. “We’re just asking for an extension.”