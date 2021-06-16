





Article content Increasingly complex social issues surrounding mental health, addiction and homelessness have made for challenging times in law enforcement, and Chatham-Kent police Chief Gary Conn will now be playing a larger role in tackling these issues. The veteran police officer was named Wednesday as the president of the Ontario Association of Chiefs of Police. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Conn takes on top provincial role during challenging times for policing Back to video “There are a plethora of issues our association will continue to advocate and lobby and work on,” Conn said about his the goals for his one-year term. These include the issues of mitigating community decay in the areas of mental health, addiction, homelessness and poverty, along with suspension without pay for police officers, he said. Conn said the Ontario association will “further examine and actively pursue alternative service delivery models, which expand the roles for more appropriate agencies, entities and social services … in taking the lead to address some of these complex social issues that have kind of migrated to police over the years.”

Article content Police are not experts when it comes to these complex social issues, Conn said, but may be the only service available when someone needs help at 3 a.m. since police operate 24 hours a day. Conn said it’s not a case of police not wanting to tackle these issues. “We need to take a more backseat role and more of a support role and get these marginalized, vulnerable sector of our society … the assistance they require from subject matter experts,” he said. The issue of some police officers who have faced serious allegations while being suspended with pay for years is another issue the association continues to grapple with. Noting the current Ontario Police Services Act has been in place for more than three decades, Conn said officers still receiving pay while charged with serious crimes is “definitely an archaic portion of the act.” He said the association has recently put forward another resolution on this issue. “We’ll wait and see what we hear back from the government in regards to that.” Conn takes on the presidency of the Ontario Association of Chiefs of Police as the organization reaches its 70th year. He said some “added sentimental value for our organization” is the fact that former Chatham chief Clarence Bagnall was the first president when the association began in 1951. Conn, who has been part of the association for nearly 10 years, credited former chief Dennis Poole for getting him involved when he became deputy chief.

Article content Both police services board chair Patrick Weaver and Mayor Darrin Canniff congratulated Conn in a media release. “With multiple changes to policing in Ontario being contemplated and implemented by the province, our community will be well served by the chief in his new position,” Weaver said. Canniff said Conn’s years of “experience and commitment” would help make the chief “successful” in his new role. In taking on this role, Conn acknowledged he’ll have “a lot on my plate,” but added police officers learn early in their careers to multi-task. The chief wants to assure the community there’s a “stellar team of professionals” within the police service who will maintain the high standard of service citizens have come to expect. “I am truly honoured, humbled and elated to have been provided the privilege to serve as the (association) president,” Conn said. “It is certainly with a great sense of reverence and anticipation I’m on embarking on what will certainly be one of the greatest challenges of a lifetime, but also one of the greatest opportunities of a lifetime.” eshreve@postmedia.com

