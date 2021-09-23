CKHA staff vaccination rate continues to rise

With an organizational deadline of Oct. 31, more employees at Chatham-Kent’s hospitals are continuing to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Lori Marshall, the hospital groups’s president and CEO, said on Thursday that 87 per cent of Chatham-Kent Health Alliance staff are now fully vaccinated, with seven per cent partially vaccinated.

“It’s definitely much higher than we were when we introduced the mandatory vaccination policy,” she said, noting the physician rate is 96 per cent.

Earlier this month, the hospital stated that staff who are not fully vaccinated, or without a valid exemption by Oct. 31, will have their employment terminated. For professional staff, their privileges will be suspended on an immediate mid-term basis.

The mandate to be fully immunized covers all hospital staff, professional staff and volunteers, including board members, students and contractors.

“At this stage, we continue to work with our staff and our physicians,” Marshall said. “We do allow for medical exemptions for the specific areas that have been identified by the College of Physicians and Surgeons. Some individuals are submitting a human rights exemption, and we are working through the logistics of some of those kind of things with all of them.

“We are now in the process of moving towards an analysis of any staff that may be remaining. We need to help to understand what may be some barriers.”

Marshall said the hospital is “not at the stage yet” concerning what will be the next course of action against staff who aren’t vaccinated, adding the aim is to educate and inform at this point.