CKHA mandates vaccines for all staff and volunteers

All staff at the two Chatham-Kent Health Alliance hospital sites will need to be fully vaccinated by the end of next month

Effective Oct. 31, all health alliance staff, professional staff and volunteers, including board members, students and contractors, will be required to have two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to a release issued Friday.

The first dose of a two-dose series must be received by Sept. 18, with a subsequent dose no later than Oct. 17, in order to be deemed fully vaccinated by Oct. 31.

“Staff that are not fully vaccinated nor have provided a valid exemption by Oct. 31, 2021, will have their employment terminated; or for professional staff, their privileges suspended on an immediate mid-term basis,” the hospital stated.

Officials stressed that COVID-19 cases are increasing rapidly in the community and across the province, with significant impacts affecting those who are unvaccinated.

This week in Chatham-Kent, more than 100 active cases were recorded. The vast majority of hospitalized COVID-19 positive patients in Erie St. Clair hospitals are not fully vaccinated, consistent with the provincial trend.

“Vaccination is our best defence against this highly contagious virus and the best effort to lessen the impact of a fourth wave which is upon us. We are grateful to all those who have already been vaccinated,” said Lori Marshall, the hospital group president and CEO, in the release.

“Our enhanced staff vaccination policy ensures the best possible protection for our patients and their families, staff, physicians and the broader community while reducing the potential risk of COVID-19 amid the delivery of vital health-care services.”