CKHA intensive care beds at full capacity

The Chatham-Kent Health Alliance’s intensive care unit is at full capacity, with half of its beds occupied by COVID-19 patients, hospital group officials say.

During Thursday’s media call, Lori Marshall, hospital president and CEO, said she was deeply concerned, adding that it leaves much uncertainty as to what comes next.

“I am both disheartened and quite worried about our situation,” she said. “Definitely a very different situation than we were sitting in even a month ago … as a community and the hospital.”

Out of 10 ICU beds, five are occupied by COVID-19 patients. Two patients – one of them COVID-19-positive – are on ventilators. In total, 16 people with the virus are in hospital. Thirteen are not fully vaccinated while three people are.

Marshall urged people to get vaccinated if they haven’t already done so.

“It is my plea to the community,” she said. “It is the best thing we can do to protect ourselves and others. Recognizing that there are some individuals who cannot be vaccinated, it is the best thing we can do overall.”

Marshall said the hospital isn’t making any surgical cancellations as of Thursday and Friday, but stressed she ​can’t predict any further into the future.

“We’ve all heard this tune before,” she said. “In terms of when the hospitals become overwhelmed, the only outlet that we have is to reduce our scheduled care, and that impacts then on surgical patients.

“We are not doing that at this stage, but it is something I am really worried and concerned about, that we may have to go down that road again.”

Dr. David Colby, Chatham-Kent’s medical officer of health, said too many people are still believing lies about the vaccine and notes that hospitals are feeling the brunt of this misinformation.